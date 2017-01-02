General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: "My goodbye has already started"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that his coaching career is coming to an end.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 18:26 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that he could call time on his coaching career soon, declaring that "the process of my goodbye has already started".

The 45-year-old is only six months into his three-year deal to manage the Citizens, having previously spent four seasons with Barcelona and three seasons with Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard appeared visibly irritated during his post-match media duties following City's 2-1 triumph over Burnley on Monday afternoon and, speaking to US broadcaster NBC, he admitted that the issue of the end of his coaching career was on his mind.

"I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more, but I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure," he said.

"I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel that the the process of my goodbye has already started."

City are currently seven points behind league leaders Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola gives "prickly" interview
Raheem Sterling battles with Matthew Lowton during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Ten-man Manchester City edge out Burnley
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version