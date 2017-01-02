Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
Burnley
Clichy (58'), Aguero (62')
Toure (41'), Sagna (71'), Kolarov (71'), Silva (96')
Fernandinho (32')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mee (70')
Hendrick (38'), Keane (80'), Gray (93')

Pep Guardiola gives "prickly" post-match interview

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears visibly frustrated while undertaking his post-match media duties.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 17:52 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appeared visibly irritated as he embarked upon his post-match media duties following his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad this afternoon.

The Citizens played most of the encounter with ten men after Fernandinho was dismissed for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Asked by BBC Sport about the incident, Guardiola replied: "You are the journalist. Not me. Ask the referee - not me.

"We will accept. Like I said before, the team with more ball possession we have always sending-off. I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you are specialist but I have to understand it."

Informed that he did not "seem happy" to have won the game, Guardiola replied: "More than you would believe. More than you would believe I am happy. I'm so happy, believe me. I'm so happy. Happy new year."

City next travel to West Ham United in the FA Cup on Friday night, before taking on Everton at Goodison Park when league action resumes on January 15.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20107329191037
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham206592333-1023
13Watford196492334-1122
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
