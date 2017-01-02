Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears visibly frustrated while undertaking his post-match media duties.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appeared visibly irritated as he embarked upon his post-match media duties following his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad this afternoon.

The Citizens played most of the encounter with ten men after Fernandinho was dismissed for a two-footed challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Asked by BBC Sport about the incident, Guardiola replied: "You are the journalist. Not me. Ask the referee - not me.

"We will accept. Like I said before, the team with more ball possession we have always sending-off. I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you are specialist but I have to understand it."

Informed that he did not "seem happy" to have won the game, Guardiola replied: "More than you would believe. More than you would believe I am happy. I'm so happy, believe me. I'm so happy. Happy new year."

City next travel to West Ham United in the FA Cup on Friday night, before taking on Everton at Goodison Park when league action resumes on January 15.