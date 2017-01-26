A report claims that Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, is wanted by Sevilla and Villarreal.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for Genoa this season after moving to Italy from River Plate last summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sevilla and Villarreal have both made £15m bids for the Argentine attacker, but it is thought that Genoa president Enrico Preziosi is desperate to keep Simeone at the club.

Simeone, who has made three appearances for the Argentina Under-23 side, came through the youth system at River Plate before representing the Argentine side's first team for three seasons.