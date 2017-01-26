Manchester United are using Paul Pogba to make certain that Antoine Griezmann makes the switch to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to a report.

Manchester United are reportedly still hopeful of signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer and are using his close friendship with Paul Pogba to lure him to the club.

The France international is understood to be the Red Devils' top target and, according to some, has already verbally agreed to join at the end of the current campaign.

Griezmann, also linked with Paris Saint-Germain in the past, has a strong personal relationship with Pogba and openly admitted last year that he would "love" to play alongside his compatriot at club level.

The Daily Record reports that United are desperate to beat other interested parties to the signing of Griezmann, who is thought to be valued close to the £80m mark following a year that saw him lead France to the Euro 2016 final and finish third in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Griezmann's brother Theo further hinted at a move to United on Tuesday when posting a picture of Old Trafford on his personal Twitter account.

