Crocked Hearts star Callum Paterson on his way to Ipswich Town?

Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
Ipswich Town sign Ryan Taylor until the end of the season and reportedly want to add Callum Paterson to their list of January signings.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Ipswich Town are reportedly looking to sign Callum Paterson from Hearts on a permanent deal in a move that would see Christophe Berra return to his former club.

Berra is said to be keen on moving back north of the border to Tynecastle, where he previously spent the first six years of his senior career before spells with Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Tractor Boys.

Town boss Mick McCarthy dismissed the speculation as "ridiculous" when quizzed last week but, according to The Sun, a swap deal is still on the cards before the transfer window closes.

Paterson is expected to miss the next 10 months of action through injury, but McCarthy is confident of getting the 22-year-old - out of contract in the summer - back up to full speed prior to that.

Ipswich have agreed a deal to bring in former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor until the end of the season, meanwhile, following a short spell in Major League Soccer with Portland Timbers.

