Aston Villa sign Conor Hourihane from Barnsley on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Aston Villa have announced the arrival of Conor Hourihane from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who is Steve Bruce's fifth signing of the January window, has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park.

Hourihane arrives at the Midlands outfit after making more than 130 appearances for Barnsley, and scoring 31 goals following his 2014 switch from Plymouth Argyle.

"I'm really pleased to be here," Hourihane told the club's official website. "Aston Villa are a massive club and I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my career and developing further as a player under Steve Bruce.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone connected to Barnsley Football Club; from the owner, to the head coach, the backroom staff, and of course to the supporters who have been amazing to me throughout my time at Oakwell."

Villa currently sit 13th in the Championship table following a winless run of four consecutive games.