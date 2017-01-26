New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa announce signing of Conor Hourihane from Barnsley

Aston Villa sign Conor Hourihane from Barnsley on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 12:18 UK

Aston Villa have announced the arrival of Conor Hourihane from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who is Steve Bruce's fifth signing of the January window, has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park.

Hourihane arrives at the Midlands outfit after making more than 130 appearances for Barnsley, and scoring 31 goals following his 2014 switch from Plymouth Argyle.

"I'm really pleased to be here," Hourihane told the club's official website. "Aston Villa are a massive club and I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my career and developing further as a player under Steve Bruce.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone connected to Barnsley Football Club; from the owner, to the head coach, the backroom staff, and of course to the supporters who have been amazing to me throughout my time at Oakwell."

Villa currently sit 13th in the Championship table following a winless run of four consecutive games.

Nick Haughton and Conor Hourihane in action during the League Trophy semi-final between Fleetwood Town and Barnsley on February 4, 2016
Read Next:
Villa to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane, Bree?
>
View our homepages for Conor Hourihane, Steve Bruce, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Nick Haughton and Conor Hourihane in action during the League Trophy semi-final between Fleetwood Town and Barnsley on February 4, 2016
Aston Villa announce signing of Conor Hourihane from Barnsley
 Birkir Bjarnason equalises during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Aston Villa sign Icelandic midfielder Birkir Bjarnason
 A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender James Bree
Arsenal striker to seal loan switch to Villa?Villa close in on Iceland internationalVilla to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane, Bree?Report: Villa holding out for McCormack bidWednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?
Bruce launches attack on 'unfit' McCormackThree clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?Fulham make loan approach for McCormack?Henri Lansbury completes Villa moveHenri Lansbury passes Villa medical
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Barnsley News
Nick Haughton and Conor Hourihane in action during the League Trophy semi-final between Fleetwood Town and Barnsley on February 4, 2016
Aston Villa announce signing of Conor Hourihane from Barnsley
 A general view outside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on February 21, 2015
Aston Villa sign Barnsley defender James Bree
 Matty James in action for Leicester on December 28, 2014
Barnsley complete loan deal for Leicester City midfielder Matty James
Villa to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane, Bree?Burnley 'agree fee for Barnsley's Roberts'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundVilla considering move for Barnsley defender?Hughton, Winnall bag Championship awards
Newcastle striker Armstrong extends Barnsley loanResult: Lansbury hits hat-trick in Forest routBarnsley owner to step down due to cancerHeckingbottom unhappy with Hammill reactionBradshaw replaces Church in Wales squad
> Barnsley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
4Reading2715483936349
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham271010744321240
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2796123141-1033
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version