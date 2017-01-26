Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is said to be a target for West Bromwich Albion, despite reportedly already agreeing terms with Zenit St Petersburg.

West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a late move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, according to a report.

The 32-year-old has been linked with the Stamford Bridge exit in recent days following a highly-successful nine-year stint with the club.

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are said to have already agreed terms with Ivanovic over a long-term deal, but the Birmingham Mail suggests that Albion could make a last-ditch approach of their own.

It is claimed that boss Tony Pulis has been keeping a close eye on developments, with the Serbia international growing frustrated due to a lack of Premier League minutes at Stamford Bridge this term - 584 in all under Antonio Conte.

With Ivanovic now seemingly on his way, Pulis could show his hand and attempt to persuade the experienced defender to make a switch to the West Midlands rather than the Russian top flight.

Ivanovic has won every major domestic and European honour with Chelsea, including most famously the 2012 Champions League.