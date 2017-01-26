New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion 'make last-ditch Branislav Ivanovic approach'

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
© AFP
Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is said to be a target for West Bromwich Albion, despite reportedly already agreeing terms with Zenit St Petersburg.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 20:18 UK

West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a late move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, according to a report.

The 32-year-old has been linked with the Stamford Bridge exit in recent days following a highly-successful nine-year stint with the club.

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are said to have already agreed terms with Ivanovic over a long-term deal, but the Birmingham Mail suggests that Albion could make a last-ditch approach of their own.

It is claimed that boss Tony Pulis has been keeping a close eye on developments, with the Serbia international growing frustrated due to a lack of Premier League minutes at Stamford Bridge this term - 584 in all under Antonio Conte.

With Ivanovic now seemingly on his way, Pulis could show his hand and attempt to persuade the experienced defender to make a switch to the West Midlands rather than the Russian top flight.

Ivanovic has won every major domestic and European honour with Chelsea, including most famously the 2012 Champions League.

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Read Next:
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'
>
View our homepages for Branislav Ivanovic, Tony Pulis, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
West Bromwich Albion 'make last-ditch Branislav Ivanovic approach'
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Chelsea's Josh McEachran in action in a pre-season friendly against Indonesia All-Stars on July 25, 2013
Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'
Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Gordon'Top four betting tips for JanuaryChelsea to swap Courtois for Morata?Conte to replace Courtois with Lopez?Courtois: 'Pressure off for Chelsea'
Chelsea to seek Begovic replacement?Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?Courtois: "I have never felt so good"Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?Chelsea defender Tomori joins Brighton on loan
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
West Bromwich Albion 'make last-ditch Branislav Ivanovic approach'
 Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Jake Livermore 'feared the worst' for Ryan Mason
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Nottingham Forest consider approach for West Bromwich Albion coach Ben Garner?
Pulis wants 'new striker, centre-back'Chris Brunt 'close to new Baggies deal'Djilobodji charged with violent conductHughes vows to get Berahino "back on track"Pulis: 'Berahino needs to get act together'
Sunderland boss Moyes rues leaky defenceResult: Sunderland bottom as Baggies march onTeam News: Livermore on bench for West BromWatford reject two Odion Ighalo bids?Pulis: 'Livermore capable of England return'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Zenit St Petersburg News
Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
West Bromwich Albion 'make last-ditch Branislav Ivanovic approach'
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Lionel Messi of Argentina is challenged by Axel Witsel of Belgium (R) during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match on July 5, 2014
Report: Axel Witsel secures move to Tianjin Quanjian
Juventus prepared to wait for Axel WitselLiverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsAxel Witsel: 'I will join Juventus'
EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsLucescu: 'Guardiola more arrogant than Mourinho'Europa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historyReport: Liverpool consider Witsel moveLiverpool, Man City keen on Roma's Paredes?
> Zenit St Petersburg Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand