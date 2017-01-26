New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace 'submit £9m Robbie Brady bid'

A report claims that Crystal Palace make a £9m bid for Norwich City's Robbie Brady as they look to tie up a deal this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Crystal Palace are reportedly hopeful that £9m will be enough to convince Norwich City to allow Robbie Brady to make the move to Selhurst Park before the end of the month.

Brady, 24, scored three times in 36 Premier League appearances for Norwich last season and stuck with the Canaries following their relegation from the top flight despite interest from champions Leicester City.

Speculation linking the Republic of Ireland international with a move away from Carrow Road has gathered pace once again, however, and a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring developments.

According to the Croydon Advertiser, Palace have submitted a £9m bid to the Championship club and are confident that they will sign the versatile player before the end of the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Norwich, who currently sit 10th in the Championship table, were not prepared to sell Brady for anything less than £12m.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Patrice Evra completes Marseille move
Patrice Evra moves closer to Marseille switch?
Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Cardiff City, Derby County 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
Winger Josh Murphy signs new deal with Norwich City
