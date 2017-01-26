A report claims that Crystal Palace make a £9m bid for Norwich City's Robbie Brady as they look to tie up a deal this month.

Crystal Palace are reportedly hopeful that £9m will be enough to convince Norwich City to allow Robbie Brady to make the move to Selhurst Park before the end of the month.

Brady, 24, scored three times in 36 Premier League appearances for Norwich last season and stuck with the Canaries following their relegation from the top flight despite interest from champions Leicester City.

Speculation linking the Republic of Ireland international with a move away from Carrow Road has gathered pace once again, however, and a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring developments.

According to the Croydon Advertiser, Palace have submitted a £9m bid to the Championship club and are confident that they will sign the versatile player before the end of the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Norwich, who currently sit 10th in the Championship table, were not prepared to sell Brady for anything less than £12m.