Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose is reportedly a summer transfer target for a number of clubs, including both Manchester United and Manchester City.

The England international has been in inspired form for Spurs this season, playing a key part in his side's latest bid for Premier League glory.

According to the London Evening Standard, Rose has attracted the interest of Tottenham's top-flight rivals United and City, who are willing to spend £60m to sign him at the end of the campaign.

It is claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have also shown an interest in taking the 26-year-old on board, while former boss Andre Villas-Boas - now in charge of Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League - could also join the race.

Rose has featured 20 times for Spurs in all competition this season and has also represented England on five occasions, scoring twice and assisting a further three during that time.