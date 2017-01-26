New Transfer Talk header

Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly in the hunt for defender Danny Rose, while Shanghai SIPG could also make a move.
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose is reportedly a summer transfer target for a number of clubs, including both Manchester United and Manchester City.

The England international has been in inspired form for Spurs this season, playing a key part in his side's latest bid for Premier League glory.

According to the London Evening Standard, Rose has attracted the interest of Tottenham's top-flight rivals United and City, who are willing to spend £60m to sign him at the end of the campaign.

It is claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have also shown an interest in taking the 26-year-old on board, while former boss Andre Villas-Boas - now in charge of Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League - could also join the race.

Rose has featured 20 times for Spurs in all competition this season and has also represented England on five occasions, scoring twice and assisting a further three during that time.

