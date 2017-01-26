Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms that the club have had an offer accepted by Hull for Robert Snodgrass, but warns that the deal is still some way from being completed.

The Clarets are understood to have lodged a bid of around £10m for the 29-year-old, who is expected to leave Hull this month despite the club triggering a one-year extension to his contract.

However, Dyche warned that the deal is still some way from being completed, with West Ham United and Middlesbrough also interested in the Scotland international.

"There's a considerable difference between any kind of fee being agreed and any player joining," he told reporters.

"There's no imminent moment that the player is here or going to sign. In theory they gave us a chance to speak to the player and take it from there. I get the feeling there's a number of clubs who have been interested.

"The reality is I could be as confident as I want. If the player's numbers don't work or he didn't want to come or another bid goes in even higher than our bid - which I'm told there's a strong chance that that has happened - then that changes everything."

Snodgrass has scored 12 goals in 28 games for club and country so far this season.