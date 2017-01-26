New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Rio Ferdinand wants Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand pictured on August 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand wants the Red Devils to sign both Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to pursue both Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils said to be preparing a big-money move for the Frenchman next summer.

Ferdinand, however, has insisted that his former club also have the funds to sign Bale from Real Madrid and wants the Welshman to join Griezmann in Manchester for the 2017-18 season.

"Manchester United have got the money, I'd go get both," Ferdinand told Squawka. "They're great players but I don't think they're comparable to be honest. They're different players. Gareth could play anywhere across the front-line. He'd be effective anywhere – from the right to the left, central."

Man United will look to book their spot in the final of the League Cup when they travel to Hull City for the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday night, holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at Old Trafford.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'to reject Fosu-Mensah bids'
>
View our homepages for Rio Ferdinand, Jose Mourinho, Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho issues warning to Anthony Martial over form
 Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to reject Timothy Fosu-Mensah bids'
 Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Memphis Depay: 'No problems with Jose Mourinho'
Neville: 'Martial not reaching potential'Top four betting tips for JanuaryMourinho: 'Tuanzebe close to first team'BT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchWayne Rooney reiterates management plans
Jose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"Preview: Hull vs. Manchester UnitedOld Trafford capacity to rise to 88,000?Mourinho 'rejects Martial loan offers'Ferguson: 'Mourinho doing a great job'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version