Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand wants the Red Devils to sign both Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils said to be preparing a big-money move for the Frenchman next summer.

Ferdinand, however, has insisted that his former club also have the funds to sign Bale from Real Madrid and wants the Welshman to join Griezmann in Manchester for the 2017-18 season.

"Manchester United have got the money, I'd go get both," Ferdinand told Squawka. "They're great players but I don't think they're comparable to be honest. They're different players. Gareth could play anywhere across the front-line. He'd be effective anywhere – from the right to the left, central."

