Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Liverpool 'confident of finalising deal for James Rodriguez'

A report claims that Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez is still wanted by Liverpool, who know that they need to secure Champions League football to lure him to Anfield.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is reportedly wanted by AC Milan and Inter Milan, who are battling it out for the Ivorian's signature on a free contract.

Report: Sevilla to pounce for Manchester Cty outcast Jesus Navas

A report claims that Sevilla want to bring Jesus Navas back to the club on a free contract, with Manchester City unlikely to offer him a new deal before the summer.

Karim Benzema warns Kylian Mbappe against leaving AS Monaco

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema tells 'phenomenal talent' Kylian Mbappe to bide his time with AS Monaco before moving to another club on the continent.

Jose Mourinho: 'Trip to Croatia not a scouting mission'

Jose Mourinho downplays suggestions that he was in attendance for Croatia's home game with Ukraine to thrash out a deal for Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic.

Agent: 'No approach from Napoli for Denis Suarez'

The agent of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez rejects talk of a summer switch to Napoli, claiming that discussions between the two clubs have not opened.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes links to rivals Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Isco claims that the Spanish media 'invented' transfer speculation linking him with Barcelona due to the two-week break from club action.

RB Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke'

A report claims that Chelsea could miss out on up to £8m in compensation for young striker Dominic Solanke, as he is on the radar of German outfit RB Leipzig.

Paulo Dybala targeted by Barcelona as replacement for Neymar?

Barcelona will look to replace Neymar with Juventus ace Paulo Dybala should the Brazilian leave in the summer, with Manchester United the frontrunners to land him.

Report: Newcastle United interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing highly-rated Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson should the Magpies reach the Premier League.

Angus MacDonald pens Barnsley contract extension

Championship side Barnsley confirm that defender Angus MacDonald has signed a new contract at Oakwell until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Paul Lambert admits Wolverhampton Wanderers may struggle to keep Helder Costa

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert admits that hanging on to winger Helder Costa may prove difficult if a club comes in with a big offer for the 23-year-old.

Silvio Berlusconi: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be sold'

Gianluigi Donnarumma is "a splendid product" of AC Milan's academy system and will not be sold to the highest bidder, according to president Silvio Berlusconi.

Anthony Martial "really keen" to stay at Manchester United

Anthony Martial admits that he has been amazed by the support given to him by Manchester United's fans and therefore has no desire to leave the club.

Report: Vincent Janssen on way out of Tottenham Hotspur

Vincent Janssen will reportedly be sold by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, having scored just once from open play since joining from AZ last summer.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard offered new long-term deal?

A report claims that Real Madrid target Eden Hazard is close to signing a new-and-improved contract to keep him at Chelsea for the long term.

Report: Barcelona open transfer talks with Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of joining Barcelona in the summer following an opening round of talks with the club, according to a report.

Niklas Sule reveals Chelsea offer after agreeing to join Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule says that he had no second thoughts over choosing Bayern Munich as his next destination, having also been made the subject of a bid by Chelsea.

Kalidou Koulibaly expects to be playing for Napoli next season

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the subject of a £50m Chelsea bid last summer, says that he would like to play in the Premier League at some point in his career.

Joe Hart open to another loan spell away from Manchester City

Joe Hart says that spending another year with Torino "would not be a catastrophe", admitting that his days at Manchester City appear to be numbered.

Premier League quartet target move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson?

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson.

Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?

Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.