Real Madrid midfielder Isco claims that the Spanish media 'invented' transfer speculation linking him with Barcelona due to the two-week break from club action.

Isco has hit out at the Spanish press for 'inventing rumours' after being linked with a controversial switch from Real Madrid to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has largely been on the periphery for Los Blancos this season, starting 13 of their 27 La Liga games and coming off the bench nine times.

Reports emerged recently claiming that Isco could be on his way to Camp Nou in the summer, or even potentially see out the remaining year of his contract and make the move on a free in 15 months' time.

Isco has rejected these suggestions, though, citing the two-week international break as the reason why the local press 'invented' the transfer rumour.

"We players, we are exposed to rumours," he is quoted as saying by The Independent. "We are used [to it] and now that there is less football with the break some media have to invent some things, I do not know why. I talk on the pitch and try to do the best that I can for the team."

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba recently welcomed the news that Spanish international teammate Isco could make the switch between the El Clasico rivals.