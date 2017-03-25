New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes links to rivals Barcelona

Isco in action for Real Madrid on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid midfielder Isco claims that the Spanish media 'invented' transfer speculation linking him with Barcelona due to the two-week break from club action.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 20:18 UK

Isco has hit out at the Spanish press for 'inventing rumours' after being linked with a controversial switch from Real Madrid to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has largely been on the periphery for Los Blancos this season, starting 13 of their 27 La Liga games and coming off the bench nine times.

Reports emerged recently claiming that Isco could be on his way to Camp Nou in the summer, or even potentially see out the remaining year of his contract and make the move on a free in 15 months' time.

Isco has rejected these suggestions, though, citing the two-week international break as the reason why the local press 'invented' the transfer rumour.

"We players, we are exposed to rumours," he is quoted as saying by The Independent. "We are used [to it] and now that there is less football with the break some media have to invent some things, I do not know why. I talk on the pitch and try to do the best that I can for the team."

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba recently welcomed the news that Spanish international teammate Isco could make the switch between the El Clasico rivals.

Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'monitoring Jordi Alba situation'
>
View our homepages for Isco, Jordi Alba, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard offered new long-term deal?
 Steven Gerrard of Liverpool gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 16, 2015
Luis Figo wanted Steven Gerrard at Real Madrid
 Isco in action for Real Madrid on September 18, 2016
Real Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes links to rivals Barcelona
Benzema questions prolonged France snubMadrid 'still interested in Thibaut Courtois'Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"Perez: 'Benzema best striker in world'
Perez refuses to rule out Mbappe bidFergie: 'Madrid, Barca dominance will soon end'Herrera hints David de Gea could leaveMan Utd to face Man City in pre-seasonGriezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Agent: 'No approach from Napoli for Denis Suarez'
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Report: Barcelona open transfer talks with Philippe Coutinho
 Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Paulo Dybala targeted by Barcelona as replacement for Neymar?
Madrid midfielder Isco rubbishes Barcelona linksBarcelona to build Johan Cruyff statueBarcelona deny making Valverde approachPochettino 'holds meeting with Barca president'Garcia urges Coutinho to stick with Liverpool
Chelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'Wenger: 'Suarez agreed to join Arsenal'Miranda tips Neymar to win Ballon d'OrSevilla's Vitolo talks-up Barcelona moveArda Turan "very happy at Barcelona"
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 