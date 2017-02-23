New Transfer Talk header

Jordi Alba for Barcelona on December 7, 2014
Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba calls on the Catalan giants to make a move for Real Madrid's Isco, who is out of contract next summer.
Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has called on the Catalan giants to make a move for Real Madrid's Isco.

Isco's future at the Bernabeu has been called into question in recent months, with the Spain international said to be frustrated with his inability to hold down a regular spot in the team's first XI.

Zidane has spoken glowingly about the 24-year-old's importance in recent weeks, but the player himself recently hinted that he could leave at the end of the season in search of first-team football.

Isco's current deal with Real Madrid will expire in the summer of 2018, and it has been reported that Barcelona are preparing a sensational swoop for the Spaniard - a move that has been backed by Alba.

"Good players are always welcome. I have a lot of time for Isco. I still know him from when we played together at Valencia and I know he has a lot of quality. Time will tell whether anything will happen," Alba told reporters.

Isco, who has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, has only started 11 league matches for Real Madrid this season.

