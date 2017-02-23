Zinedine Zidane 'to make final Isco call'

New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will make the final call of whether to offer Spain midfielder Isco a new deal at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will reportedly make the final decision over whether the Spanish giants offer a new contract to unsettled midfielder Isco.

Isco's future at the Bernabeu has been called into question in recent months, with the Spain international said to be frustrated with his inability to hold down a regular spot in the team's first XI.

Zidane has spoken glowingly about the 24-year-old's importance in recent weeks, but the player himself recently hinted that he could leave at the end of the season in search of first-team football.

Isco's current deal with Real Madrid will expire next summer, which has led to a host of speculation, and according to Cadena SER, club chiefs are prepared to hand full control of the situation to Zidane.

Isco, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, has only started 11 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this term, while he has only played 67 minutes of the 2016-17 Champions League.

