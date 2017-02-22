Real Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'

A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic at the end of the season.

Los Blancos were linked with a move for the Bosnian international last summer, but Pjanic ultimately swapped Roma for Italian champions Juventus.

The 26-year-old has scored five times and provided five assists in 19 Serie A appearances this season and according to Fichajes, Real Madrid are desperate to bring the playmaker to the Bernabeu ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The same report claims that Pjanic's agent could meet with Real Madrid officials this week and the Spanish giants are prepared to offer either Isco or James Rodriguez to Juventus as part of the deal.

Pjanic started his professional career with Metz, while he represented Lyon for three years before joining Roma in 2011.