Yaya Toure could reportedly be at the centre of a tug-of-war between AC Milan and Inter Milan when bringing an end to his Manchester City career in the summer.

The 33-year-old has yet to be offered a new contract at the Etihad Stadium as he enters the final few months of his current terms and is free to start looking elsewhere.

Toure is open to staying in the Premier League should the opportunity arise, but The Sun claims that a San Siro switch is a possibility as both AC and Inter have shown an interest in the free agent.

The report suggests that the Ivorian midfielder would favour a move to Inter, having twice come close to joining the Nerazzurri in the past, but he will first hold out to see if City boss Pep Guardiola presents him with a new contract.

Toure, currently on £230,000-a-week wages with the Citizens, has seven years in Manchester since joining from Barcelona in a £24m deal.