Agent: 'Yaya Toure could join Manchester United'

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure refuses to rule out the possibility of his client joining local rivals Manchester United when his contract expires.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 16:28 UK

Agent Dimitri Seluk has hinted that Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure would be open to the idea of moving to local rivals Manchester United this summer.

Toure has made almost 300 appearances for the Citizens, but his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium is expected to come to an end when his contract expires in June.

Seluk confirmed that he has begun negotiations with clubs in Italy and Spain but, with Toure having previously expressed a desire to stay in the Premier League, he refused to rule out a move to Old Trafford.

When asked whether Toure would be interested in joining United, Seluk told Sky Sports News: "Why not? Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

"I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me. This problem will be from Manchester City staff."

Toure, who has made 16 Premier League appearances since breaking into Pep Guardiola's first-team plans at the Etihad, has won two league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at the club.

Would Yaya Toure be a good signing for Manchester United?

Yes
No
Yes
64.7%
No
35.3%
Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Agent: 'Toure in talks over new club'
