New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard offered new long-term deal?

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Real Madrid target Eden Hazard is close to signing a new-and-improved contract to keep him at Chelsea for the long term.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Chelsea will reportedly knock back any bids for in-demand forward Eden Hazard and are instead hopeful of seeing him commit his long-term future to the club.

The Belgium international has returned to his best levels this season following a poor campaign last time out both on an individual level and for his club, scoring 11 league goals so far and setting up a further four.

According to The Telegraph, Hazard's impressive form has seen him rewarded with an improved contract, which Chelsea are confident that he will sign prior to the end of the season when Real Madrid - among others - will likely come calling.

It is claimed that the former Lille attacker is happy in West London and has no desire to push through an exit, while teammate Thibaut Courtois has already made it clear that he will not join the Spanish giants if an offer is made.

Hazard is already Chelsea's highest-paid player on £200,000 a week, plus bonuses, but will supposedly see his salary increase further when putting pen to paper.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Madrid 'still interested in Thibaut Courtois'
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Niklas Sule reveals Chelsea offer after agreeing to join Bayern Munich
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard offered new long-term deal?
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
Koulibaly expects to remain at NapoliPL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Liverpool, Chelsea in battle for Van Dijk?Chelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'Vertonghen: Catching Chelsea "very hard"
Frank Leboeuf: 'Kante is not a leader'Madrid 'still interested in Thibaut Courtois'Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'Mourinho hits out at pampered youngstersDrogba to continue playing career Stateside?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard offered new long-term deal?
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Real Madrid 'still interested in signing Thibaut Courtois'
 France's forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between France and Jamaica at the Pierre Mauroy stadium, on June 08, 2014
Karim Benzema questions prolonged snub from France national side
Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"Perez: 'Benzema best striker in world'Perez refuses to rule out Mbappe bidFergie: 'Madrid, Barca dominance will soon end'
Herrera hints David de Gea could leaveMan Utd to face Man City in pre-seasonGriezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'City 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 