A report claims that Real Madrid target Eden Hazard is close to signing a new-and-improved contract to keep him at Chelsea for the long term.

Chelsea will reportedly knock back any bids for in-demand forward Eden Hazard and are instead hopeful of seeing him commit his long-term future to the club.

The Belgium international has returned to his best levels this season following a poor campaign last time out both on an individual level and for his club, scoring 11 league goals so far and setting up a further four.

According to The Telegraph, Hazard's impressive form has seen him rewarded with an improved contract, which Chelsea are confident that he will sign prior to the end of the season when Real Madrid - among others - will likely come calling.

It is claimed that the former Lille attacker is happy in West London and has no desire to push through an exit, while teammate Thibaut Courtois has already made it clear that he will not join the Spanish giants if an offer is made.

Hazard is already Chelsea's highest-paid player on £200,000 a week, plus bonuses, but will supposedly see his salary increase further when putting pen to paper.