Niklas Sule reveals Chelsea offer after agreeing to join Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule says that he had no second thoughts over choosing Bayern Munich as his next destination, having also been made the subject of a bid by Chelsea.
Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Premier League leaders Chelsea to instead link up with Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will complete his switch to the Allianz Arena in the summer, joining teammate Sebastian Rudy in making the move to the German giants.

It was claimed in December that Chelsea were preparing an offer in the region of £26m to sign the centre-back, but Sule had no second thoughts about choosing Bayern over the English top-flight leaders

"Both offers came almost simultaneously," he told TZ. "Of course it was huge for me that the Premier League leaders showed interest in me, but it felt better to stay in the Bundesliga. And Bayern are the top address – there is nothing greater in the world."

Sule, who has made 24 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season, completed more passes than any other player in last weekend's Bundesliga matches.

