Napoli have not made contact with Barcelona over a summer transfer for midfielder Denis Suarez, according to the player's agent Felix Grande.

A report claimed that the 23-year-old was growing unhappy by his limited playing time at Camp Nou this season and was tempted to take up an offer to join the Italian side later this year.

Grande has denied such claims, however, and insists that Suarez is instead simply focused on working his way into the starting lineup on a more regular basis, having featured from the off 10 times in La Liga so far this campaign.

"We have had no contact, from Napoli or any other club," he told Radio CRC. "Denis is doing very well at Barcelona, he has a contract there for five years. He's grown a huge amount in these last few months.

"Although he's not a regular starter, he's frequently involved in games. It's obvious that all the players want to play more, but this is his first complete year at Barcelona and it's the path to follow. Next year he will definitely have more space."

Suarez, who spent two years in Manchester City's academy setup, joined Barca from Villarreal last summer for an undisclosed fee.