Angus MacDonald pens Barnsley contract extension

Championship side Barnsley confirm that defender Angus MacDonald has signed a new contract at Oakwell until the end of the 2018-19 season.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 17:20 UK

Barnsley have confirmed that defender Angus MacDonald has signed a new contract at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 24-year-old has impressed in his first season at Oakwell, making the step up from non-league Torquay United to play in 30 Championship games for the Tykes.

MacDonald was linked with a number of Championship rivals during the January transfer window and scored his first goal for the club in their FA Cup clash with Blackpool that same month.

He told the official Barnsley website: "I'm over the moon and I'm very thankful to the club for rewarding me with this new contract.

"When I first joined in the summer my targets were to work hard and hopefully break into the first team, so to be stood here today with 30 Championship appearances to my name is a dream come true.

"I am very grateful to [head coach Paul Heckingbottom] and the coaching staff who have dedicated a lot of time to me over the past six months and have helped to develop my game and improve key areas."

MacDonald came through the Reading academy and also spent a season on the books of Salisbury City.

