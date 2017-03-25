New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Barcelona open transfer talks with Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of joining Barcelona in the summer following an opening round of talks with the club, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 14:07 UK

Barcelona have reportedly taken the first step towards signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool by opening discussions with the player and his representatives.

The Brazil international, who has a combined 11 goals and assists this season, is understood to be at the top of the Catalan giants' summer wishlist.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp attempted to play down talk of a summer sale when the topic was brought up recently, but Barca are now said to be ready to turn the screw and lure the midfielder to Camp Nou.

It is claimed by Spanish publication Sport that Barca have held talks with agent Giuliano Bertolucci about a big-money transfer, while the player himself is hopeful of pushing through a move after spending four years on Merseyside.

Barcelona could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature, however, with the Ligue 1 champions understood to have had a previous bid rejected.

Neymar this week urged Coutinho to make the switch from Liverpool in the summer, while former Reds ace Luis Garcia claimed that the 24-year-old should remain where he is for the time being.

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Read Next:
Garcia urges Coutinho to stick with Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp, Giuliano Bertolucci, Luis Garcia, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Premier League quartet target move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson?
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Report: Barcelona open transfer talks with Philippe Coutinho
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk
Garcia urges Coutinho to stick with LiverpoolHenderson: 'Gerrard key to Liverpool move'Wenger: 'Suarez agreed to join Arsenal'Neymar: Coutinho "would fit" BarcelonaMignolet: 'Liverpool in a good place'
Liverpool investigated for tapping up schoolboy?Klopp: 'Coleman didn't contact me about Woodburn'Liverpool, Everton 'scouting Bobby Wood'Dalglish pays tribute to Ronnie MoranLiverpool "deeply saddened" by Moran death
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Report: Barcelona open transfer talks with Philippe Coutinho
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino 'holds meeting with Barcelona president'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Neymar: Philippe Coutinho "would totally fit in at Barcelona"
Barcelona deny making Valverde approachGarcia urges Coutinho to stick with LiverpoolChelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'Wenger: 'Suarez agreed to join Arsenal'Miranda tips Neymar to win Ballon d'Or
Sevilla's Vitolo talks-up Barcelona moveArda Turan "very happy at Barcelona"Fergie: 'Madrid, Barca dominance will soon end'Report: Arsenal line up Arda Turan bidPique facing fine for refereeing comments?
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 