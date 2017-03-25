Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hopeful of joining Barcelona in the summer following an opening round of talks with the club, according to a report.

Barcelona have reportedly taken the first step towards signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool by opening discussions with the player and his representatives.

The Brazil international, who has a combined 11 goals and assists this season, is understood to be at the top of the Catalan giants' summer wishlist.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp attempted to play down talk of a summer sale when the topic was brought up recently, but Barca are now said to be ready to turn the screw and lure the midfielder to Camp Nou.

It is claimed by Spanish publication Sport that Barca have held talks with agent Giuliano Bertolucci about a big-money transfer, while the player himself is hopeful of pushing through a move after spending four years on Merseyside.

Barcelona could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature, however, with the Ligue 1 champions understood to have had a previous bid rejected.

Neymar this week urged Coutinho to make the switch from Liverpool in the summer, while former Reds ace Luis Garcia claimed that the 24-year-old should remain where he is for the time being.