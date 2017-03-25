New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Kalidou Koulibaly expects to be playing for Napoli next season

Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the subject of a £50m Chelsea bid last summer, says that he would like to play in the Premier League at some point in his career.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Kalidou Koulibaly has admitted that he would welcome a switch to the Premier League in the future, but currently has no plans to leave Napoli.

The Senegal international was the subject of a bid from Chelsea last summer upon Antonio Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge, thought to be in the region of £50.5m.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis held firm at the time and knocked back the Blues' mammoth offer, which would have made the 25-year-old the most expensive defender of all time.

Chelsea could make a fresh approach in the summer as Conte looks to further strengthen his backline, but Koulibaly does not expect to be plying his trade away from the Stadio San Paolo in 2017-18.

"It would make me happy to come and play [in England], but for now I have to go to Napoli," he told talkSPORT. "In the future you never know.

"Now I concentrate on my club and we will see next season what I have to do. I think I will stay in Napoli but you never know. I can't talk about it now. We will see."

Koulibaly, under contract with Napoli until 2021 after signing a new contract earlier this season, has made 29 appearances for the Partenopei this term.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to rival United for Griezmann?
>
View our homepages for Kalidou Koulibaly, Antonio Conte, Aurelio De Laurentiis, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Niklas Sule reveals Chelsea offer after agreeing to join Bayern Munich
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard offered new long-term deal?
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
Koulibaly expects to remain at NapoliPL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Liverpool, Chelsea in battle for Van Dijk?Chelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'Vertonghen: Catching Chelsea "very hard"
Frank Leboeuf: 'Kante is not a leader'Madrid 'still interested in Thibaut Courtois'Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'Mourinho hits out at pampered youngstersDrogba to continue playing career Stateside?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Napoli News
Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
Kalidou Koulibaly expects to be playing for Napoli next season
 Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Lorenzo Insigne: 'I'm waiting on talks with Napoli'
 Ivan Strinic of Croatia in action during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group A match between Scotland and Croatia at Hampden Park on October 15, 2013
Report: Crystal Palace want Napoli's Ivan Strinic
Ibrahimovic agent rules out Napoli moveIbrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli moveBayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Man United 'hold Dries Mertens talks'Result: Real Madrid through to quarter-finals
Live Commentary: Napoli 1-3 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Ronaldo, Bale return for Real MadridHamsik: 'We must attack Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Mertens should face Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Napoli must play with balls'
> Napoli Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 