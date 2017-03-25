New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'confident of finalising deal for James Rodriguez'

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
A report claims that Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez is still wanted by Liverpool, who know that they need to secure Champions League football to lure him to Anfield.
Liverpool are reportedly confident of luring James Rodriguez from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, but only if they hold on to a top-four spot in the Premier League.

The Reds are understood to be long-time admirers of the Colombia international, who has sent out mixed messages regarding his future in recent months.

Rodriguez admitted in December that he was contemplating an end-of-season exit from the Spanish capital due to a lack of minutes being afforded to him in the first half of the campaign, but he has since changed his tune after seeing his importance grow.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old is still actively looking to move on and could be offered an escape route by Liverpool if Champions League football is secured for the 2017-18 season.

The Reds are currently on course to doing just that, sitting four points clear of Manchester United in fifth - albeit after playing two games more than their rivals - thanks to a return to form in the past few weeks.

Rodriguez, also rumoured to have been offered to Chelsea as part of a deal to lure Eden Hazard the other way, is said to be valued at around £60m as he still has three years to run on his contract.

