Gianluigi Donnarumma is "a splendid product" of AC Milan's academy system and will not be sold to the highest bidder, according to president Silvio Berlusconi.

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has told potential suitors that Gianluigi Donnarumma is not available to purchase this summer at any cost.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe since nailing down the No.1 spot at the San Siro, already racking up close to 60 league appearances for the club.

Manchester City are reportedly planning a record bid for the Italy international ahead of next season, but Berlusconi is adamant that Donnarumma will not be going anywhere in the near future.

"For us he is not for sale," he told La Verita."Donnarumma is part of the Milan heritage. He is a splendid product of our youth academy, he feels a strong attachment to the club and to the Rossoneri colours. He is incredible for us."

Donnarumma has a little over a year left to run on his current deal, but is hoping to agree fresh terms in the coming weeks.