New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gianluigi Donnarumma wants AC Milan extension

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma insists that he wants to sign a new long-term contract with AC Milan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 16:53 UK

Gianluigi Donnarumma has insisted that he wants to sign a new long-term contract with AC Milan.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan's undisputed number one despite only turning 18 last month.

The teenager, who stands at 6'5", also became Italy's youngest-ever stopper when he made his international debut in last September's friendly with France.

Juventus and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for the youngster, but Donnarumma, whose current deal expires in June 2018, has revealed that he wants to pen fresh terms at the San Siro.

"I hope to stay at Milan," Donnarumma told Sport Mediaset. "I want to stay because I am a Milan fan. My contract is something my agent will deal with."

It has previously been claimed that Donnarumma, despite still being a teenager, could earn upwards of £80,000 per week if he signs on the dotted line with Milan.

Suso of AC Milan looks on during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 27, 2015
Read Next:
Spurs considering bid for ex Liverpool winger?
>
View our homepages for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Gianluigi Donnarumma wants AC Milan extension
 Suso of AC Milan looks on during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 27, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur considering bid for AC Milan winger Suso?
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender Jordy Gaspar?
AC Milan interested in Sturridge?Man Utd hold talks with Donnarumma agentAC Milan's Chinese takeover delayed againChelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma
Carlos Bacca turns down China approachLucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'Agent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?AC Milan 'lining up move for Sissoko'
> AC Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus29241459194073
2Roma29212664263865
3Napoli29196468323663
4Lazio29176650302057
5Inter Milan29174855312455
6Atalanta BCAtalanta29174846331355
7AC Milan29165842321053
8Fiorentina2913974637948
9Sampdoria29118103534141
10Torino29101095448640
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo29115133441-738
12Udinese29106133638-236
13Bologna2997132942-1334
14CagliariCagliari2995153658-2232
15SassuoloSassuolo2994163646-1031
16Genoa2978143043-1329
17Empoli2957171746-2922
18Palermo2936202460-3615
19Crotone2935212149-2814
20Pescara2926212966-3712
> Full Version
 