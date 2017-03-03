Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a summer swoop for Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, according to reports in Italy.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and was linked with a move away in January.

According to talkSPORT, the Rossoneri are keeping tabs on Sturridge and they are aware of his current situation going into the next transfer window.

Milan are also wary of Carlos Bacca's desire to potentially leave San Siro and they reportedly view Sturridge as the ideal man to fill his boots.

The England international, who has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, is expected to hold crunch talks with Klopp at the end of the current campaign.