New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: AC Milan interested in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a summer swoop for Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, according to reports in Italy.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 16:04 UK

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and was linked with a move away in January.

According to talkSPORT, the Rossoneri are keeping tabs on Sturridge and they are aware of his current situation going into the next transfer window.

Milan are also wary of Carlos Bacca's desire to potentially leave San Siro and they reportedly view Sturridge as the ideal man to fill his boots.

The England international, who has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, is expected to hold crunch talks with Klopp at the end of the current campaign.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool to move for Leicester City star?
>
View our homepages for Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klopp, Carlos Bacca, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC passes the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson ruled out of Arsenal clash
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Report: AC Milan interested in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Arsenal 'want Alexandre Lacazette to replace Alexis Sanchez'
Jurgen Klopp: "I am not a clown"Liverpool to move for Leicester City star?Rodgers: 'Liverpool must trust Klopp'Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, LeicesterRedknapp: 'Reds no better than under Rodgers'
Lovren returns to Liverpool trainingMurphy: 'Liverpool five years from title'Ramsey, Koscielny return to trainingMignolet looking for Liverpool responseLallana: 'Players must take blame'
> Liverpool Homepage
More AC Milan News
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
Report: AC Milan interested in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United 'hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma agent'
 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi takes place prior the Italian Serie A football match between Parma vs AC Milan at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma on March 17, 2012
AC Milan's Chinese takeover delayed again
Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma Carlos Bacca turns down China approachLucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'Agent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'
AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?AC Milan 'lining up move for Sissoko'Caceres to undergo Southampton medical?Palace target Caceres turns down Milan contractMilan lose Bonaventura for rest of season
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 