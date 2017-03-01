Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that talks will be held with striker Daniel Sturridge about his future at the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Daniel Sturridge's future at the club will be discussed at the end of the season.

The England international has struggled for first-team action under Klopp having started just five Premier League matches all season.

His nine appearances in all competitions is partly down to injuries and also because the manager prefers to use Roberto Firmino in a front three alongside Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho.

Due to the 27-year-old dropping down the pecking order, it has been widely speculated that Sturridge will look for pastures new when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

"I have no idea what happens in the summer," The Guardian quotes Klopp as saying. "It is not only Daniel but a lot of players. Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection.

"We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible. Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time."

Liverpool have struggled since the turn of the year, losing six of their 12th matches in 2017 and winning just two, which resulted in elimination from the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Sturridge, who has found the back of the net six times in all competitions, has just over two years left on his contract at Anfield.