Manchester United 'hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma agent'

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United reportedly meet with Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of signing 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 16:33 UK

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with agent Mino Raiola over a possible move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma has established himself as one of the brightest goalkeeping prospects in the world since breaking into the Milan first team at the age of just 16.

The Italian has already made 60 appearances for the San Siro club despite having only recently celebrated his 18th birthday, and he is also a full international having won two caps for the Azzurri.

Calciomercato reports that United are monitoring the youngster's progress and have held talks with Raiola, who enjoys a good relationship with the club having overseen deals to take Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Old Trafford last summer.

United are understood to be considering goalkeeping options in case Real Madrid's reported interest in David de Gea materialises into an official offer at the end of the season.

Donnarumma can now sign a contract for longer than three years having turned 18 and could be open to the idea of moving to a Champions League club having seen Milan struggle domestically in recent years.

However, the Rossoneri will not let the teenager leave the San Siro cheaply, with reports suggesting that they have put a £42m price tag on his head.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma
