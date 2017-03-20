New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur considering bid for AC Milan winger Suso?

Suso of AC Milan looks on during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 27, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a bid for AC Milan winger Suso, who has previously played Premier League football with Liverpool.
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 15:59 UK

AC Milan winger Suso has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London outfit have already been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer as they look to strengthen their long-term prospects of winning the Premier League title for the first time.

Everton's Ross Barkley and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha have both been mentioned, but it appears that a former Liverpool player is also on their shortlist.

According to The Mirror, Spurs could make a move for Suso, who has established himself as a first-team regular at the San Siro since leaving Merseyside in January 2015.

The Spaniard made just eight league starts during his time at Liverpool, but he has six goals from 30 appearances for Milan in all competitions during the current campaign.

Spurs currently sit in second position in the top-flight standings, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
