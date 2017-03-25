Vincent Janssen will reportedly be sold by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, having scored just once from open play since joining from AZ last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to cut their losses and offload striker Vincent Janssen after just one season at the club, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has failed to win over manager Mauricio Pochettino since joining in a £20m deal from AZ last summer, scoring just once from open play.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Tottenham are yet to pay off all of the transfer fee owed to Alkmaar, but they are already looking into the prospect of selling him to another Dutch side at the end of the campaign.

The same report suggests that Pochettino will use the funds to bring in a new striker, as Spurs look to compete on four fronts once again next season.

Janssen, brought to White Hart Lane to provide Harry Kane with some competition in attack, has five goals for the North London outfit in all - four of those being penalties.