Report: Vincent Janssen on way out of Tottenham Hotspur

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Vincent Janssen will reportedly be sold by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, having scored just once from open play since joining from AZ last summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 14:34 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to cut their losses and offload striker Vincent Janssen after just one season at the club, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has failed to win over manager Mauricio Pochettino since joining in a £20m deal from AZ last summer, scoring just once from open play.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Tottenham are yet to pay off all of the transfer fee owed to Alkmaar, but they are already looking into the prospect of selling him to another Dutch side at the end of the campaign.

The same report suggests that Pochettino will use the funds to bring in a new striker, as Spurs look to compete on four fronts once again next season.

Janssen, brought to White Hart Lane to provide Harry Kane with some competition in attack, has five goals for the North London outfit in all - four of those being penalties.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Pochettino happy with Janssen, Son
