Paul Lambert admits Wolverhampton Wanderers may struggle to keep Helder Costa

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert admits that hanging onto winger Helder Costa may prove difficult if a club comes in with a big offer for the 23-year-old.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 16:41 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has claimed that hanging onto Helder Costa may prove difficult if a club comes in with a big offer for the winger.

The 23-year-old permanently joined the Championship side in January for a club-record £13m after impressing on loan from Benfica.

Despite Costa's relatively short stay at Molineux, his 11 goals and 11 assists so far this season have led to the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly taking interest in the player.

Lambert told the Daily Star: "He's a big player. If people come in for him we will have to deal with it. Money talks and anyone who tells you different is lying."

Agent Jorge Mendes is believed to be touting Costa to a number of clubs at the top end of English football and reportedly values him at £20m.

