Report: Sevilla to pounce for Manchester Cty outcast Jesus Navas

Jesus Navas in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
A report claims that Sevilla want to bring Jesus Navas back to the club on a free contract, with Manchester City unlikely to offer him a new deal before the summer.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas will leave the club at the end of the season and could be on his way back to Sevilla, according to a report.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in the summer and has yet to be offered fresh terms, signalling the end of his four-year spell with the Citizens.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Sevilla will pounce first for their former player, who spent 13 years with the Andalusian outfit before moving on for close to £15m in 2013.

Navas has been restricted to cameo appearances since Pep Guardiola took charge at the start of the campaign, starting just seven Premier League games in total.

City could reportedly make an approach for Valencia left-back Jose Gaya after freeing up a place in their squad, meanwhile, with the Spain Under-21s international available to purchase for £43m.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Sevilla to pounce for Manchester Cty outcast Jesus Navas

Report: Sevilla to pounce for Manchester Cty outcast Jesus Navas

