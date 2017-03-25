Anthony Martial admits that he has been amazed by the support given to him by Manchester United's fans and therefore has no desire to leave the club.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has thanked supporters for their "really special" backing and pledged to pay them back by staying at the club for the long term.

The 21-year-old has recently enjoyed a more consistent run in the side, featuring 11 times in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Martial was linked with a loan move to Sevilla during the January transfer window due to a lack of minutes under Jose Mourinho in the first half of the campaign, but the former AS Monaco ace says that he wants to stay at Old Trafford for as long as possible due to the passionate fanbase.

"For me, what's really special here is the supporters. They've been really outstanding with me," he told Inside United magazine. "I think that's what goes a long way to making me feel at home and at ease, and makes me really keen to stay here at the club.

"In France, even if you're one of the best players around, they might begin to boo and jeer you if you go a couple of games without scoring.

"But here it's just the opposite, they'll try to cheer you on so you might be able to score, and so then you grow in confidence. I think it's just a different mentality. That's why I like the fans here so much."

Martial has netted three times for the Red Devils in the Premier League so far this season, compared to 11 in his maiden campaign on English shores following a big-money move from Monaco in August 2015.