Karim Benzema has told Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe that he would be better off staying put at current club AS Monaco for at least another season.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world football right now following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the south of France, finding the net 19 times in 32 appearances overall.

Madrid were recently linked with a summer move for the young striker, and president Florentino Perez did little to quell the speculation when admitting that he would like to partner Mbappe with Benzema at the Bernabeu.

Benzema believes that his French compatriot has all the ingredients to become one of the world's best forwards, but is not sure whether the time is right to swap Monaco for Madrid.

"I've been told he is a phenomenon, a very good player," he told RMC. "Honestly, I still haven't seen him. He's a young player. Football is really hard, especially at big clubs. I arrived at Madrid at 21. I had already done a lot of things at Lyon, but when I got here I got a slap in the face.

"My first year was too difficult. You're far from your family, it's not the same. Those who are next to you are there to take your place. It's very difficult. But from what people have said, he's a very good player, and I hope he'll have a great career, little by little.

"I think you mustn't leave too soon. Things go well, but the day when it goes less well, that's the problem. He's 18, how do you handle it when it doesn't go as well, when people don't speak as well about you, when you're put under pressure?"

Hugo Lloris is another player to have talked up the talents of Mbappe, who was brought on for the final 13 minutes of France's victory over Luxembourg on Saturday evening for his senior international debut.