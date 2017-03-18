Gareth Bale pledges to keep "getting better and stronger" after completing his first full game for Real Madrid since mid-November on Saturday.

Karim Benzema and Casemiro were on target for Los Blancos as they ended Athletic Bilbao's seven-month unbeaten home run with a 2-1 win at the San Mames.

"It's been frustrating after my red card and my operation and coming back from injury but it's 90 minutes under my belt which I needed," Bale told Sky Sports News after his side's win.

"It was very difficult fitness-wise but I am getting there slowly and I think with every 90 minutes now I will keep improving and getting better and stronger.

"My injury still hasn't fully adapted yet. I've spoken to people who have had this injury before and it takes a bit of time to adapt back to playing full-time and everything so I have to be patient, but also I have to keep working hard."

The result means that Real have extended their lead at the top of La Liga table to five points.