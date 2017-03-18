Mar 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​San Mames
Athletic Bilbao
1-2
Real Madrid
Aduriz (65')
Aduriz (28')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Benzema (25'), Casemiro (68')
Carvajal (28'), Casemiro (31'), Kroos (71'), Navas (93')

Gareth Bale "getting better and stronger" as he continues injury comeback

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Gareth Bale pledges to keep "getting better and stronger" after completing his first full game for Real Madrid since mid-November on Saturday.
Gareth Bale has promised to keep "getting better and stronger" after completing his first full game for Real Madrid since mid-November on Saturday.

Karim Benzema and Casemiro were on target for Los Blancos as they ended Athletic Bilbao's seven-month unbeaten home run with a 2-1 win at the San Mames.

"It's been frustrating after my red card and my operation and coming back from injury but it's 90 minutes under my belt which I needed," Bale told Sky Sports News after his side's win.

"It was very difficult fitness-wise but I am getting there slowly and I think with every 90 minutes now I will keep improving and getting better and stronger.

"My injury still hasn't fully adapted yet. I've spoken to people who have had this injury before and it takes a bit of time to adapt back to playing full-time and everything so I have to be patient, but also I have to keep working hard."

The result means that Real have extended their lead at the top of La Liga table to five points.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27106113945-636
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2786133647-1130
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo28610123142-1128
16Malaga2869133345-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Granada2848162455-3120
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2847172856-2819
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
