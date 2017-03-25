France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris insists that teenage talent Kylian Mbappe "has all the qualities to make a great career", as he prepares to make his international bow.

Hugo Lloris has backed France international teammate Kylian Mbappe to become a major hit following his impressive breakthrough campaign with AS Monaco.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Europe's elite sides after playing a part in 17 goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this term, while also scoring in both legs of his side's last-16 tie with Manchester City in the Champions League.

Mbappe is now in contention to make his France debut in the World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg on Saturday evening, and Lloris is confident that the teenage talent is grounded enough to maintain his current rate of progress.

"He is being talked about everywhere, even in England," he told reporters. "His performances made a lot of noise, but I find him quite detached and serene in relation to all of that.

"He shows great maturity at his young age. It is true that what he does in Monaco is quite impressive. It's a good sign for the future. If he continues to work and get involved for the team, he has all the qualities to make a great career."

Real Madrid are currently considered the favourites to sign Mbappe in the summer, with president Florentino Perez recently refusing to rule out a move.