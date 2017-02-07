New Transfer Talk header

Zinedine Zidane 'rallies against David de Gea signing'

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly in a disagreement with club president Florentino Perez over a £43m summer move for Manchester United keeper David de Gea.
Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly told the club that he does not want them to sign David de Gea from Manchester United this summer.

The Spanish giants have held a long-standing interest in the former Atletico Madrid keeper and were on the brink of bringing him to the Bernabeu in 2015, only for a hitch in the paperwork to scupper the deal at the last minute.

It had been rumoured that Los Blancos were considering another move for the 26-year-old Spain international once their transfer sanctions are lifted this summer, with a bid of around £43m being readied.

However, reports in Spain claim that, while Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen on the deal, manager Zidane would rather the club pursue other options.

Madrid have recently been linked with Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois, while Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris is also thought to be on their radar should they fail to land their first choice.

De Gea is contracted to Manchester United until 2019, but could be enticed back to the Spanish capital having grown up in Madrid.

Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
