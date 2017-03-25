A report claims that Chelsea could miss out on up to £8m in compensation for young striker Dominic Solanke, as he is on the radar of German outfit RB Leipzig.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in signing Dominic Solanke from Chelsea in the summer and have already held an opening round of talks with the player's agent.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, supposedly due to his demands over a new contract not being met by the club.

Arsenal and Liverpool were both said to be waiting in the wings and ready to pounce when his deal expires in June, but the Daily Mail claims that he could instead move abroad.

It is suggested that Leipzig are keen to lure him to Germany, but that could potentially mean Chelsea missing out on up to £8m in compensation for a player they brought through their youth system.

Solanke, with Chelsea since the age of seven, has made one senior appearance for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Vitesse.