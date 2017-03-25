New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

RB Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke'

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Chelsea could miss out on up to £8m in compensation for young striker Dominic Solanke, as he is on the radar of German outfit RB Leipzig.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 20:00 UK

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in signing Dominic Solanke from Chelsea in the summer and have already held an opening round of talks with the player's agent.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, supposedly due to his demands over a new contract not being met by the club.

Arsenal and Liverpool were both said to be waiting in the wings and ready to pounce when his deal expires in June, but the Daily Mail claims that he could instead move abroad.

It is suggested that Leipzig are keen to lure him to Germany, but that could potentially mean Chelsea missing out on up to £8m in compensation for a player they brought through their youth system.

Solanke, with Chelsea since the age of seven, has made one senior appearance for the Blues and spent last season on loan at Vitesse.

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal 'enter race for Dominic Solanke'
>
View our homepages for Dominic Solanke, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard offered new long-term deal?
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Niklas Sule reveals Chelsea offer after agreeing to join Bayern Munich
Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster'Koulibaly expects to remain at NapoliPL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Liverpool, Chelsea in battle for Van Dijk?Chelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'
Vertonghen: Catching Chelsea "very hard"Frank Leboeuf: 'Kante is not a leader'Madrid 'still interested in Thibaut Courtois'Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'Mourinho hits out at pampered youngsters
> Chelsea Homepage
More RB Leipzig News
Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
RB Leipzig 'show interest in Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
RB Leipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita?
 Stuttgart's striker Timo Werner reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, western Germany on November 1, 2013
Liverpool interested in RB Leipzig striker?
Leipzig 'confident of keeping Keita'RB Leipzig interested in Wilfried Zaha?Liverpool to move for RB Leipzig midfielder?RB Leipzig show interest in Man City stopper?RB Leipzig unconcerned by CL ban talk
Palace, Boro targeting Leipzig striker?Rangers fan 'falls 20ft from stands'RB Leipzig sign Dayotchanculle UpamecanoChelsea 'tracking German teenager'RB Leipzig lead race to sign French defender?
> RB Leipzig Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 