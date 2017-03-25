New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing highly-rated Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson should the Magpies reach the Premier League.
Newcastle United have earmarked Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson as a potential signing should they reach the Premier League, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of England's biggest prospects at the back, and he has been rewarded with a call-up to the Three Lions squad for Sunday's game with Lithuania.

According to Chronicle Live, the Magpies are keeping an eye on Gibson, one of Boro's few shining lights in what has so far been a difficult season, with a view to making a move in the summer.

Gibson can play at both centre-back and left-back and has been a key part of a sturdy Boro defence this season, playing every minute of all but one of their 29 Premier League matches.

Chelsea and West Ham United are also believed to be keen on the £20m-rated defender.

France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
