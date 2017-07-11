Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Arsenal 'confident Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay at the club'

Arsenal are reportedly confident that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will agree a new contract at the club. Read more.

Joe Hart 'to miss Manchester City's pre-season tour to search for new club'

Joe Hart will reportedly miss Manchester City's pre-season tour of the United States in order to seal a move away from the club. Read more.

Everton, Chelsea interested in Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke?

Everton and Chelsea are reportedly pondering moves for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke. Read more.

West Ham United 'never interested in Osmanlispor Badou N'Diaye'

West Ham United have reportedly never been interested in signing Osmanlispor midfielder Badou N'Diaye. Read more.

James Rodriguez 'tells Real Madrid he wants future resolved soon'

James Rodriguez reportedly tells Real Madrid that he is keen for his future to be resolved soon. Read more.

Chelsea 'hope to complete signing of Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko this week'

Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko by the end of this week. Read more.

Leeds United agree deal for SD Huesca midfielder Samuel Saiz

Leeds United announce that they have agreed a deal with Huesca to sign midfielder Samuel Saiz. Read more.

West Ham United see bid rejected for Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic?

West Ham United reportedly have a bid of £15m for winger Marko Arnautovic turned down by Stoke City. Read more.

Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?

Arsenal reportedly join the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. Read more.

Liverpool complete signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke

Liverpool announce that they have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City keen on Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui?

West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are both reportedly keen on signing Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui ahead of the new season. Read more.

Mathieu Debuchy to leave Arsenal on free transfer?

Arsenal will reportedly allow defender Matheiu Debuchy to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. Read more.

Manchester United complete signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United complete the signing of Everton forward Romelu Lukaku on a five-year deal. Read more.

Leicester City 'agree deal in principle' for Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City reportedly 'agree a deal in principle' with Manchester City for forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday part ways with Filipe Melo

Sheffield Wednesday allow midfielder Filipe Melo to leave Hillsborough in order to sign for Chaves on a free transfer. Read more.

Antonio Conte remains keen on selling Chelsea striker Diego Costa?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte reportedly remains keen on selling forward Diego Costa, despite their failed pursuit of Romelu Lukaku. Read more.

Ronald Koeman discusses Romelu Lukaku exit

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that he wishes Romelu Lukaku well at Manchester United. Read more.

Marko Arnautovic 'hands in transfer request'

Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic reportedly hands in a transfer request. Read more.

Jordan Amavi fails Sevilla medical

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi's proposed move to Sevilla is cancelled after he fails his medical. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'close in on Cambridge United keeper'

Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be close to signing goalkeeper Will Norris from League Two outfit Cambridge United. Read more.

Ipswich Town loan Kieffer Moore to Rotherham United

Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore joins League One side Rotherham United on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Gylfi Sigurdsson 'asking price set at £50m'

Swansea City reportedly place a price tag of £50m on Everton target Gylfi Sigurdsson. Read more.

Helder Costa ruled out for three months?

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa is reportedly ruled out for the first three months of the new Championship season. Read more.

Chelsea defender Ola Aina nearing loan deal with Hull City?

Chelsea will reportedly let defender Ola Aina spend next season on loan at Hull City. Read more.

Crystal Palace close to loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to sealing a season-long loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Read more.

Chelsea preparing offer for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata?

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £70m offer for Real Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata after they missed out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku. Read more.

Oxford United hand trial to former Wolves defender Mike Williamson

Oxford United are allowed former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Mike Williamson to join the club's pre-season tour of Portugal. Read more.

Juventus maintain pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?

Juventus reportedly maintain an interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who only has a year remaining on his existing deal at Anfield. Read more.

Birmingham City join race for Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone?

Birmingham City reportedly decide to join the race to sign Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone, who is available for just £2m. Read more.

Wolves, Birmingham City chase loan deal for Southampton's Sam Gallagher?

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City are both reportedly keen on signing Southampton forward Sam Gallagher on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Arsenal miss out on Nantes midfielder Amine Harit?

Arsenal reportedly lose out to Schalke 04 in the race to sign Nantes midfielder Amine Harit. Read more.

Badou N'Diaye on brink of West Ham United transfer?

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the £8.5m signing of Senegal international Badou N'Diaye from Osmanlispor. Read more.

Theo Walcott eager to remain at Arsenal?

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott reportedly has no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium during the current transfer window. Read more.

Roma eyeing loan move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial?

Roma are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Newcastle United keen to secure signing of Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy?

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to push through the signing of Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy. Read more.

Celtic to sign Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham?

Celtic are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who could sign a four-year deal with the Glasgow giants. Read more.

Leeds United keen to sign Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson?

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson ahead of the new campaign. Read more.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy completes move to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that goalkeeper John Ruddy was signed for the club on a two-year contract. Read more.