Leeds United agree deal for SD Huesca midfielder Samuel Saiz

Leeds United announce that they have agreed a deal with Huesca to sign midfielder Samuel Saiz.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 18:58 UK

Leeds United have revealed that have agreed a deal to sign Huesca midfielder Samuel Saiz.

New head coach Thomas Christiansen is looking to make additions to his first-team squad after replacing Garry Monk in the Elland Road dugout, and his latest acquisition could come from Spain.

During the past two seasons, Saiz has played a leading role for second-tier side Huesca, with 15 goals coming in 69 appearances in the league.

However, terms have now been agreed over a switch to England and he will complete a move should he pass a medical.

He started his career at Real Madrid and since leaving the Bernabeu, he has had spells with Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

