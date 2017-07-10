New Transfer Talk header

Leeds United keen to sign Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson?

Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson ahead of the new campaign.
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Leeds United.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen is currently in the process of reshaping his squad at Elland Road but so far, three of his four signings have arrived from abroad.

However, according to ESPN, it appears that he is keen to bring in domestic talent with Borthwick-Jackson said to be on his radar as he looks to strengthen at left-back.

The 20-year-old spent the most recent campaign on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he failed to make a first-team appearance after November.

Jose Mourinho has previously suggested that Borthwick-Jackson had a future at Old Trafford, but he has not been named in the club's squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

It has been claimed that Leeds are looking into the possibility of a permanent transfer or a loan deal.

Newcastle player Vurnon Anita in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park on May 24, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
