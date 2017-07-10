New Transfer Talk header

Roma eyeing loan move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial?

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial
Roma are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on a season-long loan deal.
Monday, July 10, 2017

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reportedly started to attract interest from Roma.

Last season, Martial made a total of 28 starts in all competitions, but he was generally regarded as a backup option during Jose Mourinho's first year in charge at Old Trafford.

He has previously insisted that he is looking to remain at the club for the next campaign but according to The Mirror, Roma have identified the attacker as a transfer target as they look to replace Mohamed Salah.

It has been claimed that they would like to sign Martial on a season-long loan deal, but United will only contemplate allowing the France international to leave the North-West if they meet his £30m asking price.

Martial is expected to play a role in United's pre-season tour of the United States, but Roma are also scheduled to spend time in America in the coming weeks, leaving the possibility of negotiations taking place.

Since United signed Martial for a fee which could potentially rise to £57.6m, he has netted 25 times in 91 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
Leeds looking to sign Borthwick-Jackson?
