Theo Walcott eager to remain at Arsenal?

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott reportedly has no intention of leaving the Emirates Stadium during the current transfer window.

During the closing weeks of the season, Walcott made just one Premier League start for the Gunners and with reports suggesting that Arsene Wenger is looking to spend big on a winger ahead of the next campaign, Walcott's future looks uncertain.

However, according to the Daily Star, the 28-year-old would rather fight for a starting role with the Gunners than move to a new team.

The attacker has spent the last 11 years in North London, with 104 goals being scored in 381 appearances during that time, but he is not guaranteed a role in the first XI and has made 138 outings from the bench during his Arsenal career.

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in his signature and although they would offer more guaranteed playing time, it appears that the England international intends to remain at his current club.