Liverpool complete signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool announce that they have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke.
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 18:18 UK

Liverpool have announced that they have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke.

Soon after the end of the season, it was revealed that Solanke had agreed a deal with the Merseyside giants, but it has taken until now for a transfer to be formally completed.

Despite Solanke's contract at Chelsea coming to an end, the Blues are still due a transfer fee for the England Under-21 international, but he is now free to represent Liverpool ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old told the club's official website: "It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already.

"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here."

Solanke leaves Chelsea having made just one first-team appearance, but he did net seven goals in 25 matches during a loan spell with Vitesse during the 2015-16 campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
