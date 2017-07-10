Liverpool have announced that they have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke.
Soon after the end of the season, it was revealed that Solanke had agreed a deal with the Merseyside giants, but it has taken until now for a transfer to be formally completed.
Despite Solanke's contract at Chelsea coming to an end, the Blues are still due a transfer fee for the England Under-21 international, but he is now free to represent Liverpool ahead of the new season.
The 19-year-old told the club's official website: "It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already.
"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here."
Solanke leaves Chelsea having made just one first-team appearance, but he did net seven goals in 25 matches during a loan spell with Vitesse during the 2015-16 campaign.