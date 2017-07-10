New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City 'agree deal in principle' for Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City reportedly 'agree a deal in principle' with Manchester City for forward Kelechi Iheanacho.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 17:12 UK

Leicester City and Manchester City have reportedly 'agreed a deal in principle' for Kelechi Iheanacho to join the Foxes.

It has previously been suggested that the East Midlands outlet had won the race for the Nigerian forward and that negotiations were taking place over a potential transfer.

According to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have now agreed on a deal which could potentially rise to £25m, but the move will only materialise should a number of issues be resolved.

It has been claimed that they include a disagreement over image rights with an agent, and whether his contract will give City the option of buying Iheanacho back at a later date.

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals during his time in the first team at the Etihad Stadium, but he made just six starts in the Premier League and Champions League last season.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Iheanacho 'nears Leicester switch'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kelechi Iheanacho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City'
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Manchester City 'remain confident of signing full-back Dani Alves'
 Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Report: Paris Saint-Germain hijack Dani Alves move to Manchester City
Arsenal join race to sign Van Dijk?Iheanacho to Leicester 'agreed in principle'Celtic to sign Man City midfielder?Hamann: 'Man City team to beat next season'Newcastle 'join race for Fabian Delph'
Newcastle United 'lead Jesus Navas race'Van Dijk 'only wants Liverpool move'James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'Murphy: 'Arsenal cannot replace Sanchez'Keown: 'Wenger wants to keep Sanchez'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leicester City News
Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence wanted by Derby County?
 Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Riyad Mahrez 'furious with Leicester City after Arsenal move blocked'
 Everton midfielder James McCarthy in action during his side's pre-season clash with Espanyol at Goodison Park on August 6, 2016
Leicester City 'make James McCarthy enquiry'
Iheanacho to Leicester 'agreed in principle'Sigurdsson 'asking price set at £50m'Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'Shakespeare: 'No offers for Riyad Mahrez'Shakespeare: 'Gray is wanted at Leicester'
Arsenal reluctant to meet Mahrez price?Iheanacho 'nears Leicester switch'Leicester City complete Iborra signingPL season to begin on a Friday nightLeicester 'open talks over Ulloa new deal'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 