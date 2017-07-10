Leicester City reportedly 'agree a deal in principle' with Manchester City for forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester City and Manchester City have reportedly 'agreed a deal in principle' for Kelechi Iheanacho to join the Foxes.

It has previously been suggested that the East Midlands outlet had won the race for the Nigerian forward and that negotiations were taking place over a potential transfer.

According to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have now agreed on a deal which could potentially rise to £25m, but the move will only materialise should a number of issues be resolved.

It has been claimed that they include a disagreement over image rights with an agent, and whether his contract will give City the option of buying Iheanacho back at a later date.

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals during his time in the first team at the Etihad Stadium, but he made just six starts in the Premier League and Champions League last season.