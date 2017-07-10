New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United see bid rejected for Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic?

Marko Arnautovic of Stoke City converts a penalty kick against Aston Villa at Britannia Stadium on February 27, 2016
West Ham United reportedly have a bid of £15m for winger Marko Arnautovic turned down by Stoke City.
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 18:43 UK

West Ham United have reportedly failed with a £15m bid for Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic.

Earlier on Monday, it was claimed that the Austrian international had handed in a transfer request at the Bet365 Stadium after almost four years at the club.

The Hammers have previously been credited with an interest in the attacker but according to Sky Sports News, they have seen an offer for the 28-year-old turned down by the Staffordshire outfit.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is known to be after offensive additions during the current transfer window but he is yet to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

However, he is likely to return with a second bid for Arnautovic, who has contributed 26 goals in 145 appearances for Stoke in all competitions.

Arnautovic - who has also represented Werder Bremen, Inter Milan and FC Twente during his career - still has three years remaining on his contract.

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring Stoke's second against Manchester United on December 26, 2015
