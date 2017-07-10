Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'remain confident of signing full-back Dani Alves'

Ex-Juventus defender Dani Alves is reportedly still on course to join Man City next week before jetting off to the United States as part of the club's pre-season tour.

Report: Burnley enter race for Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan

Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan is reportedly wanted by Sean Dyche at Burnley as a direct replacement for Joey Barton, with a £2.5m deal potentially a few days away.

Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence wanted by Derby County?

Tom Lawrence could be on his way back to the Championship, as a report claims that the Leicester City midfielder is wanted by Derby County in a deal worth £7m.

Wojciech Szczesny left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour squad

A report claims that Arsenal have left Wojciech Szczesny out of their pre-season tour plans so that he can finalise a move to Italian giants Juventus.

Luciano Spalletti to hold talks with Manchester United target Ivan Perisic

Luciano Spalletti says that he will listen to Ivan Perisic's thoughts on recent links with a move to Manchester United, but hints that he could block any potential exit.

Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to panic buy

A report claims that Jurgen Klopp is prepared to take a patient approach in his attempt to strengthen Liverpool's playing squad, having so far brought in two players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to ditch move for Philip Heise?

Dynamo Dresden are reportedly playing hardball over defender Philip Heise's proposed £3m move to Wolves, which could see the Championship club withdraw their interest.

Paulinho reiterates desire to join Barcelona this summer

Paulinho admits that he 'dreams' of winning the Champions League with Barcelona and would be willing to take a pay cut to join from Guangzhou Evergrande.

Adnan Januzaj 'not in the plans of Jose Mourinho'

A report claims that Adnan Januzaj's time at Manchester United is over after the Belgian is left out of Jose Mourinho's pre-season squad.

Newcastle United 'join race for Fabian Delph'

A report claims that Newcastle United join Stoke City in pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Report: Aston Villa target Peter Crouch

A report claims that Stoke City forward Peter Crouch is a summer transfer target for Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce.

Report: Crystal Palace eye Thomas Vermaelen

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer wants to bring Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen to Selhurst Park this summer, according to a report.

Newcastle United 'lead Jesus Navas race'

A report claims that Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Jesus Navas, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City.

Chelsea confirm the arrival of Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea announce the arrival of centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Roma, with the Germany international signing a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Virgil van Dijk 'only interested in joining Liverpool'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk reportedly tells the club that he is only interested in joining Liverpool this summer.

Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City'

Arsenal reportedly rule out the possibility of selling Alexis Sanchez to Premier League rivals Manchester City this summer.

James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool for £66m'

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is reportedly offered to Liverpool for £66m as the player's agent continues to look for potential suitors.

Arsenal 'to return with improved bid for Thomas Lemar'

Arsenal are reportedly willing to return with a third improved bid for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar of £45m.

Wayne Rooney completes Everton return

Everton confirm the signing of Wayne Rooney from Manchester United on a two-year deal, with the striker rejoining the club 13 years after leaving his boyhood club.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'performs U-turn over Real Madrid exit'

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly softens his stance on leaving the club and is now open to the idea of staying at the Bernabeu.

Report: Mateo Kovacic to leave Real Madrid

A report claims that Real Madrid will sell Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer after securing the signing of Dani Ceballos.

Neymar calls for Barcelona to sign Paulinho

Barcelona forward Neymar calls on his club to sign Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Leicester City 'make James McCarthy enquiry'

A report claims that Leicester City will have to pay £25m in order to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy in this summer's transfer window.

Leonardo Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'

A report claims that Real Betis, Levante and Getafe all express an interest in signing Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa.

Romelu Lukaku: 'Paul Pogba key in Manchester United move'

Romelu Lukaku says that his close relationship with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba played a key role in the striker choosing to join the Red Devils.

Southend United sign Michael Kightly

Southend United sign Michael Kightly on a three-year contract following the winger's release from Burnley at the end of June.

Manchester United 'eye Tiemoue Bakayoko swoop'

A report claims that Manchester United are lining up an approach for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has been strongly linked with Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger 'in London for Chelsea medical'

A report claims that Roma's Antonio Rudiger arrives in London as the centre-back prepares to undergo a medical with Chelsea.

Report: Arsenal consider Marcelo Brozovic move

A report claims that Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is a summer transfer target for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'could stay at Manchester United'

A report claims that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently on the sidelines with a knee injury, could still sign a fresh short-term deal with Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku relishing Jose Mourinho reunion

Romelu Lukaku says that he is looking forward to working under Jose Mourinho once again as the Belgian international prepares to join Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku confirms Manchester United move

Romelu Lukaku says that he is joining "the biggest club in the world" as the Belgian closes on a move to Manchester United.